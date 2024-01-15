Create New Account
Texas Takes Over Border Sector While Congress Schemes To Secure Amnesty
The Texas National Guard took over a border sector in Eagle Pass and kicked out Border Patrol agents as part of an effort to control the border crisis. Meanwhile, in Congress, some lawmakers are scheming to pass an amnesty bill.   


Other stories included in today’s show:  

@ 11:45 | In another round of military escalation, U.S.-led forces hit Houthi bases in Yemen over the weekend;  

@ 23:17 | Taiwan just elected William Lai (Lai Ching-te) — someone not approved by China — as president;  

@ 33:05 | Anti-Agenda 2030 legislation just became law in Tennessee. How can you make that a reality in your state?  

