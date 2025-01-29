BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Fauci Remdesivir FDA Corruption Bernie Sanders Vaccine Playbook
The Real Dr Judy
The Real Dr Judy
146 views • 7 months ago

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

CC Blakeman: Why did Fauci approve Remdesivir as the standard of care for COVID?

Judy Mikovits, PhD: Fauci didn't approve anything. He's not FDA. We all know about the corruption in the FDA. Of course, Bobby Kennedy, and why they're going after him so hard is because, sorry, I have trouble saying his name... Senator Bernie Sanders, and the meeting he held in the Senate to try and sway senators from confirming him, with Paul Offit.

And it's important to watch that, because what you see play out, and they do even mention HIV AIDS, because everything they mentioned they're guilty for, and you can hear all of the corruption all the way back. I played it on our XSpace the other night. It's the Foreword of our book, Plague of Corruption that Bobby wrote, and it goes to the corruption of every vaccine. And it's important because he wrote that in 2019 and we started Plague of Corruption the day I saw at a meeting, William Thompson's handwriting in his notebook to the entire pasting in Office meeting note, to the entire CDC, the Julie Gerberding and everybody in the various agencies. Agency heads are scared to death if XMRV works out. Yeah, they used the same playbook in the vaccines.

None of them prevent transmission. So they’ve got a huge problem, because the law requires immunization, and nobody's got any.

Judy Mikovits, PhD - 01/24/2025

The FormerFeds Focus: https://rumble.com/v6d7zeg-the-formerfeds-focus-dr-judy-mikovits-john-beaudoin-michael-hamilton-and-de.html

William Thompson and SARSCoV2, HIV, Ebola, CIA batcave, and now Turbo Cancers: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/f/sarscov2-hiv-ebola-cia-batcave-and-now-turbo-cancers

How the patient population will react if XMRV works out?!?: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/f/how-the-patient-population-will-react-if-xmrv-works-out

Uncensored Books: https://therealdrjudy.com/uncensored-books

