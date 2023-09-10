This is an AI video. It is from my blog at https://www.brianruhe.ca/most-pundits-have-a-high-school-level-of-understanding-regarding-ets/ . Many people who think they know who really runs the world and which tribe they are, are wrong! If they don't take to account the extraterrestrial influence on world politics, then they are living in a forced fiction. They are still in high school.

On Sept. 9, 2023 Richard Dolan, at https://www.youtube.com/@RichardMDolan, released a members only video titled, "And ANOTHER Interview! The Fifth Kind". I left this comment:

Richard, at 1:02:00 you say that there is no public discussion about who runs our world's political system.

No.

On BitChute thousands of channels are publicly discussing it and I have 3,400 videos there. It is the Rothschilds and the City of London. I can understand why you don't say that. I don't want your YouTube channel taken down either as I watch you more than anyone else.

In your role, I feel that you should name the repterrains which is a more accurate term than reptilians. They are running the globalists. They are native to earth, not ET. In your book, Alien Agendas, even you state that reptilians met with the Marines in San Diego in 1964.

It would be helpful if you talked about that more in your videos.

Plus, I want to suggest you could make AI videos. I just started and made this one, inspired by you:

Most Pundits Have a High School Level of Understanding Regarding ETs. AI Video

https://www.bitchute.com/video/eD3fPUGftpc2/

Keep fighting the good fight,

Brian

