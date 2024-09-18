Strengthening Alberta’s Bill of Rights: What Does It All Mean?





On August 13, 2024, CBC News reported that Premier Danielle Smith intends to strengthen the Alberta Bill of Rights as soon as this fall, just prior to the UCP’s annual general meeting. A group identifying themselves as the “Black Hat Gang” from Premier Smith’s own riding of Brooks-Medicine Hat has allegedly met with government officials and proposed that a new draft of the Bill of Rights be presented to the legislature. This new draft may include changes addressing issues ranging from medical care to self-defence.





The Provincial Priorities Act, 2024, (Bill 18) requires provincial entities to obtain prior approval from Alberta’s government before entering into, amending, extending or renewing an agreement with the federal government.





The United Conservative Party board has approved a gun rights law that would make American firearm advocates drool with envy.





Some time ago a group of UCP activists in Medicine Hat wrote a new Bill of Rights for Alberta.





This detailed document focuses heavily on COVID-era grievances and would also guarantee an unfettered right to own and use weapons.





While firearms have largely been a federal affair in Canada, one province is taking matters into its own hands, declaring an unfettered right to own and use guns as part of a more comprehensive Bill of Rights. The United Conservative Party (UCP) board approved the new gun rights law which was carefully crafted to deny any opportunity for intentional misinterpretation that could be used for future infringement, as has been the case with the Second Amendment in the United States.





