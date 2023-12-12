Create New Account
Roger Waters Speaks To TRT World About Israel’s War On Gaza
MIRRORED from

TRT World

5 Dec 2023

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oEdNEb8_20o&t=14s&ab_channel=TRTWorld

Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters, who faced a censorship campaign and hotel ban during his Latin America tour due to his pro-Palestine stance, spoke to TRT World in Santiago, Chile in an exclusive interview. 

israelpalestinewargazapink floydroger waters

