Colonel MacGregor on the state of the Ukrainian counter-offensive.

Here is Colonel MacGregor on Judging Freedom with Judge Napolitano on the state of the Ukrainian counter-offensive. (Jun 8)
Bluntly put, it’s been an absolute disaster for Ukraine. They walked into a slaughter on the Russian defensive front, losing thousands of men and hundreds of vehicles.
