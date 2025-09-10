BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
VAX PUSHING HEALTH MINISTER STROKES OUT ON LIVE TV
312 views • 1 week ago

9 September 2025 - Sweden’s new health minister had a sudden scare during a press conference. Elisabet Lann was taking reporters’ questions following her appointment as the country’s minister of health. Suddenly, she lost consciousness, falling forward and striking her head on the podium in front of her. She told India’s CNN News 18 her fall was due to a ‘blood sugar drop.’

https://www.instagramDOTcom/reel/DOZjBlGgSmr/swedens-new-health-minister-had-a-sudden-scare-during-a-press-conference-elisabe/


---


I'm still standing. There was a certain turbulence when I fainted at the press conference yesterday. I'm fine and looking forward to taking on the task as new minister of health. Everyone should feel safe that they are receiving the care they need. Thank you for all the nice greetings, congratulations and all the concern. Here we go!

https://www.instagramDOTcom/p/DOa-tqjjYl9/


---


Now everyone living at the municipality's retirement homes has been offered their first dose of vaccine against covid-19! 🙌 The vaccination process has so far gone amazingly well and according to reports, the atmosphere at the accommodation is filled with joy and relief. Many elderly have longed so much to get their vaccine! ⚠️ At the same time, it is important to remember that the danger is not over yet. The first vaccination dose only provides 40 percent protection against the virus, which means that many can still become seriously ill. 🚫 That is why the visit stop at Gothenburg's nursing homes has been extended until February 2. We're close to the goal now and it's important that we don't get too eager, so that we stumble at the finish line! ✅ Hold on and hold on!

https://www.facebookDOTcom/kristdemokraternagbg/photos/a.1139335719486585/3664709683615830/?type=3


---


Proof of vaccination may become a requirement for new employees in elderly care

New employees in home care and elderly care in Gothenburg may need to show vaccination certificates. "We want to reduce the risk of hiring unvaccinated staff," says Elisabet Lann (KD), chairwoman of the committee for elderly care.

https://www.mittiDOTse/nyheter/vaccinbevis-kan-bli-krav-for-nyanstallda-inom-aldreomsorg-6.96.31153.ee903ab9f2

healthcollapsevaccine injurymedicineswedenfaintvaccine mandatehealth ministervaccine injury storieselisabet lann
