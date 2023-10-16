BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Israelian people got sold out to the atrocity by there own government. The factual analysis of the Hamas attack.
TowardsTheLight
TowardsTheLight
289 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
101 views • 10/16/2023

Source:https://youtu.be/F_IAH7PnS_E?si=z7_d1di0tU7bavOH


Efrat Fenigson is an independent Journalist, Podcaster, Israeli Citizen & Covid dissident. In the wake of the October 7th terrorist attacks on Israel, she has provided insight into the situation from inside Israel on X (Twitter). Bret and Efrat discuss the current state of affairs and the situation unfolding as we speak.


Due to the timely nature of this episode, it is important to note that this was filmed at 8PM Israel time on October 10, 2023, and released several hours later.


It is also of note that at the end of this recording, Efrat hears the sounds of rockets going off nearby. However there was also construction noise near Bret during the entire duration of the episode, not to be confused with sounds of war.


Note: Hamas was founded in 1987, not 1967 as was inadvertently stated.


Find Efrat on X (Formerly Twitter): @efenigson (https://twitter.com/efenigson)

Find Efrat on Substack: https://substack.com/@efrat


*****


Find Bret Weinstein on X (formerly Twitter): @BretWeinstein.


Join DarkHorse on Locals! Get access to our Discord server, exclusive live streams, live chats for all streams, and early access to many podcasts: https://darkhorse.locals.com/


Check out the DHP store! Epic tabby, digital book burning, saddle up the dire wolves, and more: https://www.darkhorsestore.org/


Theme Music: Thank you to Martin Molin of Wintergatan for providing us the rights to use their excellent music.



*****

Timestamps:

(00:00) Background

(07:00) Empathy

(13:20) Barbaric acts

(20:35) Hamas background

(27:05) How was the attack possible?

(32:45) Possible explanations

(47:15) Implausible patterns of anomalies

(50:55) Comparisons with 9/11 and Pearl Harbor

(59:25) Higher forces at work?

(01:18:30) Broken alliances over conflict

(01:20:07) Conspiracy and silos

(01:34:20) Bret's heroes

(01:41:10) Wrap up

Keywords
5gagenda 2030digital currencydigital id
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy