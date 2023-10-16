Israelian people got sold out to the atrocity by there own government. The factual analysis of the Hamas attack.

Source:https://youtu.be/F_IAH7PnS_E?si=z7_d1di0tU7bavOH





Efrat Fenigson is an independent Journalist, Podcaster, Israeli Citizen & Covid dissident. In the wake of the October 7th terrorist attacks on Israel, she has provided insight into the situation from inside Israel on X (Twitter). Bret and Efrat discuss the current state of affairs and the situation unfolding as we speak.





Due to the timely nature of this episode, it is important to note that this was filmed at 8PM Israel time on October 10, 2023, and released several hours later.





It is also of note that at the end of this recording, Efrat hears the sounds of rockets going off nearby. However there was also construction noise near Bret during the entire duration of the episode, not to be confused with sounds of war.





Note: Hamas was founded in 1987, not 1967 as was inadvertently stated.





Timestamps:

(00:00) Background

(07:00) Empathy

(13:20) Barbaric acts

(20:35) Hamas background

(27:05) How was the attack possible?

(32:45) Possible explanations

(47:15) Implausible patterns of anomalies

(50:55) Comparisons with 9/11 and Pearl Harbor

(59:25) Higher forces at work?

(01:18:30) Broken alliances over conflict

(01:20:07) Conspiracy and silos

(01:34:20) Bret's heroes

(01:41:10) Wrap up