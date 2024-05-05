Antisemitism Bill Exposes Congressional Whores

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Antisemitism Bill is a blatant contradiction of the First Amendment. Congress is supposed to make NO laws "abridging freedom of speech", yet this bill does this very thing. Yes, it is for a good cause, but it is completely unconstitutional. And it violates not Article 15, section 30 subparagraph 5, but Amendment number One. But Congress is doing the bidding of their paymasters-Israel. Ooops, is that Antisemitic? View it before even Brighteon has to ban it.