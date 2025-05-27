Is Your Foundation Strong Enough to Weather Life’s Storms?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
When the storms of life hit, will your faith hold firm—or collapse like sand? In today’s devotional reflection, Pastor Roderick Webster digs into Matthew 7:24–27 to show why a life built on Jesus Christ will endure every trial, while a life built on fleeting pleasures will fall away.
🔹 In this episode you’ll discover:
What it means to build your life on “the rock” versus “the sand” (Matt. 7:24–27)
How every believer’s faith will be tested—and what reveals its true strength
Why false religion and mere opinions can’t withstand the winds of adversity
Practical steps to deepen your roots so you stand firm when trials come
🛠 Action Steps:
Reflect: Where is your life built today—on Christ’s solid foundation or shifting sand?
📖 Key Scriptures: Matthew 7:24–27 • 1 Thessalonians 1:10 • 1 Corinthians 4:5
🎵 Suggested Hymn: “The Solid Rock”
May your life be a house on the rock—unshakeable, enduring, and honored by God. 🙏
00:00Opening Hymn and Greeting
00:22Introduction to the Devotion
01:04Building on a Solid Foundation
02:17The Test of Life's Foundations
04:02True vs. False Religion
05:55Endurance Through Faith
07:19Encouragement and Final Thoughts
08:52Closing Blessings and Farewell