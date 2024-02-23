© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/does-the-dtap-vaccine-prevent-future-whooping-cough-infections/
Testifying before the Arizona Senate, ICAN Lead Counsel, Aaron Siri, Esq., provides specifics on whether the DTaP vaccine prevents patients from getting future pertussis (whooping cough) infections.
POSTED: February 16, 2024