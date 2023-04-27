The Lyran Activation Soure Codes

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Welcome to the new earth where there is no physical effort required
anymore to find stillness in your heart or resonance with your true soul
path and the people and community's that support you without reason or
agenda. To say that the dependency we once had on feeding our ego with
false light and synthetic comfort is dead and gone for good. There is no
distinction being made here by the Divine spark within us all whether
starseed or newly awakened child like energy its happening to everyone
whether we like it or not. You will hear this resounding connection to
gods divine plan and our inherent good will towards each other and
nature shouted in unison from the rooftops and mountains from every
corner of the earth in a deafening roar that you cannot ignore or hope
to change. You just can't and the echo points in the current planetary
transits for the greater good of human evolution will ensure that this
shift is locked in our consciousness today and tomorrow.
We have arrived at a point of no return where simple intention to be
inherently good carries a lot of energetic weight and hope for a rapid
ascension into a newly defined for of spirituality and devotional
practice. Make no mistake that this is a gradual shifting of the guard
that redefines our clear perception of our new plainer reality in this
now dissolving 3D matrix of lower vibration and consensual saviour
consciousness. So join hands and sing loud and proud to the heavens
manifesting on earth for the joy and unlimited bliss this will bring to
humanity over the coming 2 years as we head into this new age of
Aquarius with Pluto the god of the underworld at the helm of its
navigation into our lives. So allow these new DNA light codes of the
Lyran activation source fill your heart and soul with unlimited
probability and possibility to become a natural part of your flow state
with the harmony and resonance of all that you find folding in around
you and drawing your intention back to source. While the transition from
a human standpoint is uncomfortable and emotionally painful for most we
find the rapid shift into this elevated state of being a little easier
to integrate into our lives with the dawning of each new perfect day.
Blessings, love and light to all.
P & C 2023 7th Sense Productions
all rights reserved worldwide in perpetuity