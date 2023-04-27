The Lyran Activation Soure Codes

Welcome to the new earth where there is no physical effort required anymore to find stillness in your heart or resonance with your true soul path and the people and community's that support you without reason or agenda. To say that the dependency we once had on feeding our ego with false light and synthetic comfort is dead and gone for good. There is no distinction being made here by the Divine spark within us all whether starseed or newly awakened child like energy its happening to everyone whether we like it or not. You will hear this resounding connection to gods divine plan and our inherent good will towards each other and nature shouted in unison from the rooftops and mountains from every corner of the earth in a deafening roar that you cannot ignore or hope to change. You just can't and the echo points in the current planetary transits for the greater good of human evolution will ensure that this shift is locked in our consciousness today and tomorrow. We have arrived at a point of no return where simple intention to be inherently good carries a lot of energetic weight and hope for a rapid ascension into a newly defined for of spirituality and devotional practice. Make no mistake that this is a gradual shifting of the guard that redefines our clear perception of our new plainer reality in this now dissolving 3D matrix of lower vibration and consensual saviour consciousness. So join hands and sing loud and proud to the heavens manifesting on earth for the joy and unlimited bliss this will bring to humanity over the coming 2 years as we head into this new age of Aquarius with Pluto the god of the underworld at the helm of its navigation into our lives. So allow these new DNA light codes of the Lyran activation source fill your heart and soul with unlimited probability and possibility to become a natural part of your flow state with the harmony and resonance of all that you find folding in around you and drawing your intention back to source. While the transition from a human standpoint is uncomfortable and emotionally painful for most we find the rapid shift into this elevated state of being a little easier to integrate into our lives with the dawning of each new perfect day. Blessings, love and light to all. P & C 2023 7th Sense Productions all rights reserved worldwide in perpetuity

