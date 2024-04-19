Investigative Filmmaker Discusses UFOs, Underground Bases, SSP’s & Non-Human Intelligence

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Michael Salla
April 18, 2024
Darcy Weir is an investigative filmmaker who has been creating documentaries on UFO/USOs, secret space programs, underground bases, and Sasquatch since 2012. His first documentary focused on Phil Schneider's groundbreaking revelations about an underground base at Dulce, New Mexico, where an alleged firefight with aliens took place in 1979 testimonials.
In his first Exopolitics Today interview, Weir discusses what he learned about Schneider, underwater UFOs (USOs), non-human intelligence, secret space programs, and Sasquatch in a series of documentaries that are available on Amazon and Apple TV.
Darcy Weir’s website is: www.occultjourneys.com
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AB3QXsFK9_U