End-time biblical signs: June 2023

Credits to SOTTMedia. Thank you SOTTMedia for producing videos which point to the prophecies of Jesus Christ and those of His prophets.





Over the past decades, we have witnessed a wide range of events and calamities that point to the return of Jesus Christ (Yeshua), the Son of the living God and God manifested in the flesh, including extreme weather events, massive earthquakes, signs in the sun and the moon, sinkholes, cloudbursts (massive rainfalls), hurricanes, cyclones and typhoons and massive deaths of animals were witnessed around the world.





Only His prophecies have, are and will come to pass, along with those of His prophets since only He is Truth Please read Matthew 24, Luke 21:11, 25; Hosea 4:3 and Daniel 12:4. These signs are harbingers of the plagues of God, which will affect those who will take the mark of the Vatican beast and accordingly, will have rejected Christ as their Saviour and His holy ten commandments.





More is coming including the current formation of a new world order comprising of a one world government and a one world religion that will see the Vatican and the US join forces to enforce satan’s counterfeit “kingdom” or new world order and the enforcement of Sunday observance, which will be the mark (Sunday) of the beast (Vatican). In Bible prophecy, a beast represents a kingdom or nation headed by a ruler (Daniel 7:17, 23).





The Vatican beast, the first beast of Revelation 13, says the following about its mark:





"Sunday is our MARK of authority [...] The church is above the Bible, and this transference of Sabbath observance is proof of that fact". — Catholic Record of London, Ontario. Sept. 1, 1923.





The RFID chip is not the mark of the beast but rather could well be the technology that will be used to enforce Sunday rest worldwide, which goes directly against the 7th day Sabbath commandment of the Most High (Exodus 20:8-11). If the RFID chip is the mark of the beast, then who is the beast of that mark?





The Vatican, which is also home to antichrist, will be using these natural calamities, under the umbrella of climate change, to enforce its mark or its papal sabbath of SUNday worldwide, which will spur God to pour out His plagues on those who will have taken the mark of the Vatican beast.





Now is the time to turn to Christ for the salvation of your souls. Turn to Christ and put your complete faith in Him, flee worldliness and keep His holy ten commandments through the Holy Spirit, which represents His divine love and character (Exodus 20; John 14:15; 1 John 5:3; Revelation 14:12), and He will deliver you. Only Christ Jesus (Yeshua) is the Answer!





"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington