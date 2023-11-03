If you file a 1040 income tax confession form, do you empower the IRS to use it against you? (Full)

What are the risks and “benefits” of filing an IRS form 1040 income tax “confession” trap form? Do you unwittingly give up your 5th amendment right to be silent when you file a 1040 income tax form? Do you give your most private, sensitive financial information to the IRS so that they can audit you, harass you, steal from you, and put you in prison?

In this week’s Freedom Hour presentation, Peymon Mottahedeh, the founder of Freedom Law School will answer these questions on how you can keep your information private and not hand it over to the IRS to use against you!

Peymon, for over 30 years, and Freedom Law School, for over 27 years, has helped many Americans to live free of IRS deception, robbery, and slavery. Take the Seven Steps to Income Tax Freedom on our website, FreedomLawSchool.org.