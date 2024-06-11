Podcast #5 - Deplorable Janet and Ancient Hidden History

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This podcast shows how our ancient hidden history which has been hidden from us by our overlords has shaped present day society through the control systems of: Money, Government and Religion which I call the three main religions that control humanity and create the false matrix that we live in.
The Deplorable Nation - https://open.spotify.com/show/3K5Xi9LugxNdI06GXSIjAp
My FB - https://www.facebook.com/todd.cave.790
My IG - @adriano_246, @theconsciousman7
My Twitter/X - @adriano_246
Merch - https://www.amazon.com/s?rh=n%3A7141123011%2Cp_4%3ATodd+%26+Me&ref=bl_sl_s_ap_web_7141123011
My email - [email protected]