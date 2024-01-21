Create New Account
DISEASE X BIOTERROR -- DR. JASON DEAN
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
244 Subscribers
230 views
Published a month ago

Dr. Jason Dean joins me to blow the World Economic Forum-Gates-UN-UK-CIA lab created 'Disease X' bio warfare agenda out of the water. The choice has never been more clear, either humanity rises up and arrests these enemies of humanity or eventually they'll kill us all.

Keywords
sgt reportrothschildwhopsyopbill gatespsychological operationdavosdisease xwefbioterrorclade xklaus schwabdr jason deanglobalist crime syndicate

