How Do Grace, Faith, and Creation Define Salvation?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Join our devotion today as we explore the depth of salvation through the teachings of the Bible. We discuss the threefold method of salvation: by blood, by a person, and by grace. Learn how creation was brought about through God's spoken word, and how salvation required the sacrifice of Jesus Christ, the living Word. Dive into scriptures from Ephesians, Romans, and Genesis to understand God's creation and the costliness of salvation. Tune in for an inspiring and educational message.
00:00 Introduction and New Year Greetings
01:11 The Threefold Method of Salvation
03:41 The Costliness of Salvation
04:34 Creation by God's Word and Hand
07:39 The Unique Creation of Man
08:15 Salvation Through Jesus Christ
09:50 Conclusion and Farewell