The head of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service, Sergey Naryshkin, confirmed today’s SVR statement revealing that Serbia is routing military-related exports to Ukraine through third countries.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić has announced that Serbia is significantly strengthening its national defense and reinstating mandatory military service.

Peskov: Reports of Serbian Arms Reaching Ukraine Demand Serious Attention

"The issue of Serbian military products ending up in Ukraine is a particularly painful one for us and deserves special attention," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated.

Serbia has completely stopped exporting ammunition, President Aleksandar Vučić announced.

All production is now being redirected exclusively to Serbian military stockpiles and the current needs of the national army

Russian Investigators Complete Probe into Crocus City Hall Attack (March 22, 2024)

The Russian Investigative Committee has finalized its investigation into the Crocus City Hall terrorist attack, a tragedy that claimed 149 lives and left 609 more injured.

According to Russian authorities, the attack was planned and executed in the interest of the Kiev regime, with the goal of sowing chaos and destabilizing the political climate inside Russia.

The total damage caused by the attack has been estimated at nearly 6 billion rubles (approx. $70 million).

Criminal charges have been filed against 19 individuals, with their cases now forwarded to the prosecutor for trial. The investigation continues into two alleged masterminds and four other members of the terrorist network.