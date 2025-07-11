DOUBLE FEATURE FRIDAY! ONE DEAD ASSHOLE, ONE DEAD POOP-CHUTER!

This may very well be the most satisfying video you've watched this week. I'm not going into detail, but I have a special amount of disdain for assholes like this. Hence, the fun-erals!

Sources

(Thanks for the first one Liz!)

https://m.facebook.com/steven.marzuola/

https://m.facebook.com/MatBunch4/

https://m.facebook.com/jmatthewgarrett/

Music: Ricky Nelson - Lonesome Town, Pet Shop Boys - Always On My Mind

Check out some cool duds at the store:

https://kurganwear.printify.me

I'm on Twitter: https://x.com/kurganreport

This video shows you how to run a search on VAERS:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/DTWs4oouteSY/

Source: https://wonder.cdc.gov/vaers.html

More data here:

https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data/mortality

You can help support Kurgan's coffee addiction by donating here:

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/thekurganru

Email me with info or to say hello:

[email protected]

We have cool T-shirts and mugs!

https://kurganwear.printify.me/category/all/1

Mirrored - The Kurgan Report