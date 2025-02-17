Marilyn Manson and Me: Vanna McCreary's Story of Survival and Healing

Amazon: https://a.co/d/1hhjrS7

Vanna McCreary's 'Marilyn Manson and Me' is a powerful exploration of trauma, healing, and the human experience. Drawing from her own life and professional expertise as a trauma-informed systemic therapist, McCreary offers readers a unique blend of personal reflection and academic insight. This book challenges readers to confront difficult emotions and societal norms, encouraging a deeper understanding of the complexities of trauma.





With a mix of humor and sincerity, McCreary's narrative invites readers to embark on their own journeys of self-discovery and healing, making it a must-read for anyone interested in personal growth and resilience.





00:00:00 - Introduction to Vanna McCary's Journey

00:04:07 - Understanding Trauma and Its Effects

00:07:43 - Balancing Autobiography with Societal Commentary

00:11:35 - Exploring Complexities of PTSD and Dissociation

00:15:15 - Marilyn Manson Accusations and Personal Insights

00:18:51 - Writing Process and ADHD Connections

00:22:31 - Humor in Healing and Experiential Therapy





