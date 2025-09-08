Energy Is The Bottleneck For AI Dominance

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The climate cult crippled Western energy, the key to AI dominance. China now produces over 10,000 TWh of electricity annually—more than double the US output. Their "Lysenkoism" corrupted science to destroy our economic and technological superiority.
#AI #EnergyCrisis #China #ClimateCult #Technocracy
