BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

🚀✨ Prepare to be Amazed: Revolutionizing 3D Printing with Glow Forge! 😱🖨️
Finding Genius Podcast
Finding Genius PodcastCheckmark Icon
187 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
120 views • 07/11/2023

🚀✨ Introducing the incredible Glow Forge 3D laser printer! 😍✂️ Mark and the team have done the impossible, building a groundbreaking prototype in record time! 🏭💡

With this device, they're revolutionizing old technology and bringing the cutting edge right to your home! 🏠💥

🤔🎯 Imagine having this sleek, simple, and affordable printer on your desk, in your garage, or even in your living room or kitchen! 🖨️🏡 The possibilities are endless! 💫🌟

💡🌈Join us as Dan Shapiro, the CEO and Co-Founder of Glowforge, takes us on a fascinating journey through the creation of this game-changing invention. 🎙️

🎧 https://bit.ly/3oy8zYp

Don't miss out on this amazing episode, click the link in our bio or find it in the description above! 🎧🔗

Keywords
innovationprintrevolutioncuttingedgetechfutureofprinting
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy