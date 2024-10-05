Victoria Market Rally 5 October 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Our rally group spoke at Queen Victoria Market between the rain showers that came and went. Our speech topics have all grown out of our government's corrupt decisions for our society, anything from the poison jab to the misinformation - disinformation bill presently before Federal Parliament. We do what we can to wake up the many shoppers who frequent the market who remain unaware of the evil intensions of the puppet masters the world over.