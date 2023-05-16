BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Fruit of the Spirit
Fire & Grace Church
Fire & Grace Church
65 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
6 views • 05/16/2023

November 5, 2017

Pastor Dean Odle talks about the fruits of the Spirit and how we all need to let the Spirit work through us, especially when dealing with confrontations and attacks from people. We are not to be easily provoked by people and respond to them harshly or defensively in the flesh, but we are to be patient and loving. It is important to not fall into the two extremes: pride, arrogance and hate, or letting people walk over us and abuse us. Only by the leading and the guidance of the Holy Spirit, can we find this balance.

Keywords
holy spiritfruitgalatiansdean odle
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy