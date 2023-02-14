Healed in 2 Months After Suffering 20 Years Under Doctors - 8 Secrets to Become a Healer

Shalom, friends. This is Mayim and this is Aaliyah coming to you again. In this lesson, we're going to talk about a little bit more about secret #3 which was Diet and Nutrition and Orthomolecular Nutrition. Both of those are part of secret #3 because they all have to do with nutrition. So we have Diet and Nutrition -- which is eating for your health and your healing -- and then we have Orthomolecular Nutrition which is, the things you can't get enough of from your diet, you can get them from vitamins and supplements. I'd like to tell you about the success stories of one of my students. Specifically, how she used one of the lessons I custom made for her under the Diet and Nutrition module. She came to me and she wanted to go to school to study to be a nutritionist. She had been following me for several years and she listened to one of my podcasts. An episode where I was interviewed by someone on their podcast. She listened to the whole thing and decided that she wanted to sign up for my certification program. She also told me that her husband has been suffering with colitis for over 20 years. So, we talked more about what the symptoms were and what kind of medications he was on. What I was able to tell her was that her husband was taking several medications and the reason for it was that one of the drugs was causing symptoms which required one of the other drugs [to fix]. This was a cycle. This is a pattern. Sometimes, the doctor would switch him to a completely different drug because the symptoms and side effects were just no longer acceptable or tolerable. He was on this cycle of suffering with different symptoms and then suffering from the medication for 20 years. He was suffering from colitis. The symptoms included diarrhea, stomach pain, insomnia, restless legs. We didn't know that all of the symptoms were related. She signed up to become a healer of her home and community and I prepared a custom lesson for her, specifically, to support her husband through his healing journey. Within two months, she was able to help her husband heal from colitis even though, for 20 years, he had been suffering under the hands of medical doctors. Isn't that amazing? She was able to do without a nutrition degree like she wanted. Without a nutrition degree, she was able to heal her husband of colitis even though he had been suffering with it for over 20 years. That is a healer. She doesn't even have certification yet. It was amazing to see her on her journey. She started learning and after maybe a week or so, she started posting on her social media account the things that she was learning, the things that she was doing based on her learning -- she would learn this, she would start doing it and she'd start start buying a certain kind of food or she would start cutting out a certain kind of food, different things like that. Soon enough, she just started saying, "Thank you, thank you, Arukah. Thank you, Mayim, because her husband started healing. What we found out was the other symptoms that he had -- the restless legs and insomnia -- were also healed through healing his gut health issues. What's awesome about holistic health and healing is when you're feeding your body correctly and giving it the proper nutrition that it needs through diet and through supplements as well, if you need it. Often times, you will heal of not just one thing that you started the regimen for, but even other things. In contrast, often times when you take a drug, not only does it not fully heal you of your disease, but only masks the symptoms. It starts causing additional problems that you have to take additional drugs for. That's not God's method. God's method gives you total complete holistic health and healing.

