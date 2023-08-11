Russian Paratroopers ambush Ukrainian reinforcements to Artemovsk

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Russian Paratroopers ambush Ukrainian reinforcements heading near Artemovsk. The column of armored vehicles on fire attacked by artillery from D-30 howitzer unit. Paratroopers snipers with Orsis T-5000 rifles ambushed Ukrainian personnel, thereby liquidating the enemy approaching Russian positions. By now, the Russian forces had managed to recover some of the lost positions.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY