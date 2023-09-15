Tiffany On Impeachment Inquiry: 'Evidence Is Very Compelling So Far'

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In an exclusive interview, Wisconsin Congressman Tom Tiffany tells One America News that the impeachment inquiry into President Biden is based on evidence presented so far that is very compelling. One America's John Hines has more from Capitol Hill.
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos:
https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html