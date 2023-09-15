Tiffany On Impeachment Inquiry: 'Evidence Is Very Compelling So Far'

52 views • 09/15/2023

In an exclusive interview, Wisconsin Congressman Tom Tiffany tells One America News that the impeachment inquiry into President Biden is based on evidence presented so far that is very compelling. One America's John Hines has more from Capitol Hill.

