iMontek x1200 & Renogy N Type Topcon 400W Solar Panel Blanket Review #wisebuyreviews

iMontek x1200 Solar Generator

Renogy N-Type 400Watt Portable Solar Blanket

Renogy N-Type 400Watt Portable Solar Blanket Foldable Solar Panel, 25% High Efficiency, Lightweight Solar Generator for Power Station Off Grid Outdoor Activities, SUV, RV, Marine, Camping





In this video I tes out two new toys that pair together like a dream. The iMontauk solar generator power station together with the 400w newest technology topcon N-Type foldable solar blanket panel. The solar panel gave me a steady 280 watts which I am happy about because it gave just as much power as solar panels of yesteryear that were even standing upright facing the sun, not to mention which are more bulky to carry around and set up. This thing won't even flop in the wind which is great. Overall the solar generator and the solar blanket have been great new editions to my off-grid tech. I bought these units with my own money so other than a small amazon commission if you buy a unit there, I have no incentive either way. The way I make my video reviews is that it is an unboxing experience and initial impressions as I test out the tech with you watching. So glad to share this video with so many friends out there! Like comment and subcribe.





