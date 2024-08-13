What is a Retrovirus?

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/)

Nancy X Space participant: Is there an easy explanation of what a retrovirus is? - Dr Judy Mikovits: Sure it just reverse transcribes. The retro literally means backward. It's a family of viruses that contain two key enzymes, reverse transcriptase. You write the mRNA backwards into DNA and then a second gene integrates. That is like, is CRISPR really. It's they can't improve on nature that cuts open the DNA at an exact location and inserts the exact copy of that reverse-transcribed mRNA. it's really a very important question Nancy, because the coronavirus that SARSCoV2, made in 2004 by the way, in those Vero Monkey kidney cell lines that were also released as Ebola in 2014. So you see, it couldn't be a coronavirus, because the only family of virus, retro, retroviruses, reverse transcriptase. It's literally just like Astro, retro backwards, go backwards, write the RNA backwards into DNA and insert it into the genome of the host with the integrase gene. Those are the key things of every retrovirus family, and the HIV reverse transcriptase in our genome, the gene is called polymerase theta, and polymerase theta does reverse transcription better than HIV, and this rebuilds the end of our chromosomes. So you see, we all have, as I've been trying to explain, an endogenous virome. 97% of our genome is not translated into protein.

