A Peek Behind the Iron Curtain - The Defection of Viktor Belenko

The MiG-25 Foxbat is one of history's most intriguing aircraft. Born as a child of the cold war, the Foxbat was a terrifying machine for NATO intelligence. Its capablities unknown, nations scrambled to create a defense to what they perceived as a super fighter. Little was know about the MiG until a fateful Autumn day in 1976. Thus began the amazing tale of The Defection of Viktor Belenko. To learn more, please visit www.libraero.com.
Relevant Links:
Libraero.com: https://www.libraero.com
MiG-25 Foxbat: https://www.libraero.com/Subject.jsp?SID=5
Narrator: James (Curator at Libraero.com)
Music
Title: Foreboding
Composer: PeriTune
00:00Intro
00:32The Terrifying MiG-25
00:38Belenko Departs
00:48A Change in Flight Plan
01:16Plans Go Awry
01:34Diversion to Hakodate
01:56Confusion Ensues
02:15MiG's Disposition
02:39What Happened to Belenko?
02:53Outro