A Peek Behind the Iron Curtain - The Defection of Viktor Belenko
Libraero
Libraero
2 months ago

The MiG-25 Foxbat is one of history's most intriguing aircraft. Born as a child of the cold war, the Foxbat was a terrifying machine for NATO intelligence. Its capablities unknown, nations scrambled to create a defense to what they perceived as a super fighter. Little was know about the MiG until a fateful Autumn day in 1976. Thus began the amazing tale of The Defection of Viktor Belenko. To learn more, please visit www.libraero.com.


Relevant Links:

Libraero.com: https://www.libraero.com

MiG-25 Foxbat: https://www.libraero.com/Subject.jsp?SID=5


Narrator: James (Curator at Libraero.com)


Music

Title: Foreboding

Composer: PeriTune

Link: https://www.chosic.com/download-audio/57909/

Keywords
historyaviationairplaneslibraeromig-25 foxbat
Chapters

00:00Intro

00:32The Terrifying MiG-25

00:38Belenko Departs

00:48A Change in Flight Plan

01:16Plans Go Awry

01:34Diversion to Hakodate

01:56Confusion Ensues

02:15MiG's Disposition

02:39What Happened to Belenko?

02:53Outro

