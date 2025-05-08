Trending Ep86 - Sun Dimming, EV Charger Dangers, EU Threatens Ireland, & Labour Taxi Racism

BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
What is happening
What is happening
112 views • 4 months ago

On this morning's Trending, Gareth looks at the trending stories of the day...


- UK experiments to reflect sunlight one step closer.

- Not Zero! Parliament scraps its own EV chargers due to 'health and safety'.

- Ireland faces court action over EU hate crime and cyber laws.

- Taxi racism row forces youngest Labour councillor to quit


