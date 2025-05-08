Trending Ep86 - Sun Dimming, EV Charger Dangers, EU Threatens Ireland, & Labour Taxi Racism

On this morning's Trending, Gareth looks at the trending stories of the day...





- UK experiments to reflect sunlight one step closer.

- Not Zero! Parliament scraps its own EV chargers due to 'health and safety'.

- Ireland faces court action over EU hate crime and cyber laws.

- Taxi racism row forces youngest Labour councillor to quit





New Content Daily

Feature-Length Documentaries

Exclusive Original Series





Start your journey today for just £1.99 for the first month at https://ickonic.com





New Ickonic Coffee - Wake Up World - Use the code 'trending' for 10% off - https://shop.ickonic.com/product/ickonic-coffee-wake-up-world-grounded-or-beans