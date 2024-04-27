Don't do your OWN research!_ warns liberal media or you'll end up a conspiracy theorist Redacted

Mirrored Content

If we have rule on this show it's that we don't know everything and you should always do your own research. Well the left really doesn't want you to do that because you end up hurting yourself and you might just end up swimming in fake news. Just leave the research up to the corporate media and shut up and believe what they tell you.



From climate research and gender research to election interference and beyond, the corporate media has you covered... no need to do your own research... like say picking up a book, or reading scientific papers yourself.



I've noticed a strange pattern emerging from the corporate media over the past few months. And as we head into the 2024 election cycle, the corporate media doesn't want you to think for yourself.

