Trump REFUSES To Disavow Operation Warp Speed: Ignoring Vaxx Deaths Furthers Big Pharma Crimes

Operation Warp Speed was a total disaster and it’s time for Donald Trump to admit he was duped.

Pete Santilli is a talk show host, investigative journalist, former marine and he’s here to talk with Stew about how Donald Trump dropped the ball with Operation Warp Speed.

President Trump cannot evade the 800 pound gorilla in the room.

The vaccines are bioweapons that killed and maimed Americans.

In 2020, Trump was surrounded by advisors who lied to him.

However, at this point he knows what his base thinks about Operation Warp Speed and what a complete disaster it was.

Is it possible that Trump is too prideful to admit the vaccines he touted caused great harm and death to society?

Regardless, Trump must address the failure that was and is Operation Warp Speed.

Rob Rene is here to talk about how an estimated 51 million Americans or 1 in 5 adults are suffering from chronic pain.

Mirrored - Stew Peters Network