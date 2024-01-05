An Urgent Prophetic Look: A Dream, Israel and Major Moves Being Made

Join Amanda and explore a dream narrative as well as prophecies encompassing white helicopters, military events, and biblical references. The text hints at significant geopolitical developments, including disruptions in funding channels to Hamas, unexpected strikes on threatening leaders, and future conflicts in the Middle East. References to real-world events, like the death of a Hamas leader and Iran's leadership challenges, are intertwined with biblical prophecies, creating a unique perspective on current affairs and potential future scenarios. Tune in Jan. 4 at 6pm ET.
Music Copyright References:
-21981893-Corporate And Inspirational Cinematic Background Music (1.00 Minutes Version) by StockAudios/Pond 5
-151471022-Uplifting Inspirational Corporate by Patrick_Schlebes/Pond5
-154756307-Magic Fireflies Loop Version2(Modern And Relaxing Background) by Lesya_NZ
-123859534-Successful Product Presentation 60S - P5 by wolfgangwoehrle
Music License: https://www.pond5.com/legal/license/20230221
Purchase ID/Date: 7365245 / 9-29-2023
