0523 Grant Stinchfield with Nicole
中国移民在南部边境的激增是由习近平的严厉封锁措施以及中国不断恶化的人权所造成的。中国移民的出走向美国人民发出了强烈的信息，美国政府应该完全与中共脱钩，然而几天前拜登总统在G7峰会上告诉整个世界，美国是不会和中国脱钩的。
The surge of Chinese immigrants at the southern border is caused by Xi Jinping's draconian lockdown measures and China's deteriorating human rights. The outflow of Chinese immigrants sends a strong message to the American people that the U.S. government should completely decouple itself from the Chinese Communist Party, yet a few days ago, President Biden told the entire world at the G7 Summit that the U.S. is not going to decouple from China.
