Real Food vs. Not Real Food!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Real Food vs. Processed Food: Know the Difference
Welcome healthy friends to the reality of health! In this episode, we'll talk about what real food truly means and explore the stark difference between real and processed foods. From protein powders to prepackaged meals, I'll break down why certain common foods don't qualify as real and provide better, natural alternatives. You’ll learn valuable tips for incorporating natural, wholesome foods like beef jerky, tuna, smoked salmon, and bone broth into your diet, and even discover healthier options for your pets. Tune in to learn how to make better food choices and enhance your overall well-being.
00:00 Introduction to Real Food
00:42 Identifying Fake Foods
01:57 The Truth About Protein Powder
04:13 Healthy Portable Protein Options
08:52 The Reality of Protein Bars
11:45 The Dairy Dilemma
13:41 Exploring Ancient Grains
14:44 The Truth About Prepackaged Meals
16:25 Fast Food: A Reality Check
17:07 The Problem with Commercial Bread
18:13 Understanding Vegetable and Seed Oils
18:41 Healthy Alternatives for Cooking Oils
20:40 Real Food for Pets
22:21 Processed Ingredients in Baking
24:09 Making Your Own Salad Dressings
25:06 The Benefits of Fermented Pickles
26:35 Conclusion: Embracing Real Food