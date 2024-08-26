BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Real Food vs. Not Real Food!
THE REALITY OF HEALTH
THE REALITY OF HEALTH
49 followers
0
46 views • 8 months ago

Real Food vs. Processed Food: Know the Difference

Welcome healthy friends to the reality of health! In this episode, we'll talk about what real food truly means and explore the stark difference between real and processed foods. From protein powders to prepackaged meals, I'll break down why certain common foods don't qualify as real and provide better, natural alternatives. You’ll learn valuable tips for incorporating natural, wholesome foods like beef jerky, tuna, smoked salmon, and bone broth into your diet, and even discover healthier options for your pets. Tune in to learn how to make better food choices and enhance your overall well-being.


00:00 Introduction to Real Food


00:42 Identifying Fake Foods


01:57 The Truth About Protein Powder


04:13 Healthy Portable Protein Options


08:52 The Reality of Protein Bars


11:45 The Dairy Dilemma


13:41 Exploring Ancient Grains


14:44 The Truth About Prepackaged Meals


16:25 Fast Food: A Reality Check


17:07 The Problem with Commercial Bread


18:13 Understanding Vegetable and Seed Oils


18:41 Healthy Alternatives for Cooking Oils


20:40 Real Food for Pets


22:21 Processed Ingredients in Baking


24:09 Making Your Own Salad Dressings


25:06 The Benefits of Fermented Pickles


26:35 Conclusion: Embracing Real Food

Keywords
healthy eatingwhole foodsprocessed foodshealthy lifestyleorganic dietnatural foodsfood qualityhomemade recipeshealthy alternativesraw milk benefitsreal food vs fake foodnutritional adviceprotein powder dangersreal nutritionconvenience foods
