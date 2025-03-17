BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Brian and Joe talking about Rare Earth Elements
Right Edition
Right Edition
34 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
11 views • 6 months ago

Rare earth elements facts


Rare earth elements (REE) are a group of 17 elements, including the 15 elements of the lanthanide series on the periodic table of elements together with the transition metals scandium and yttrium. The latter two elements exhibit similar properties to the lanthanides and are found in the same ore bodies. REEs are key components in many electronic devices that we use in our daily lives, as well as in a variety of industrial applications.

Key facts


Canada has some of the largest known reserves and resources (measured and indicated) of rare earths in the world, estimated at over 15.2 million tonnes of rare earth oxide in 2023.

Manufacturing permanent magnets is the largest global use for REEs, accounting for 44% of total demand in 2022.

China is the world’s largest producer with an estimated 210,000 tonnes of mined REEs and 175,000 tonnes of refined REEs in 2022, accounting for 70% of global mined production and 87% of global refined production.

Many countries, including Canada, have rare earths reserves and resources, but producing REE metals requires complex separation and refining processes.


https://natural-resources.canada.ca/minerals-mining/mining-data-statistics-analysis/minerals-metals-facts/rare-earth-elements-facts



Saskatchewan processing plant first to produce rare earth metals in North America


The Saskatchewan Research Council (SRC) announced Wednesday that its rare earth processing facility in Saskatoon produced rare earth metals at a commercial scale this summer – ahead of schedule – making the Canadian province the first and only jurisdiction to do so in North America.


https://www.mining.com/saskatchewan-processing-facility-first-to-produce-rare-earth-metals-in-north-america/



Rare earth element mineral deposits in the United States


Because of their unique special chemical properties, many of the metals in the group of rare earth elements (REEs) have essential applications in 21st century technologies. Examples of products that use REEs are cell phones, computers, fluorescent and light-emitting-diode lights, flat-screen television and computer monitors, and in high-strength magnets used by clean energy technologies such as the generators of wind turbines and batteries of hybrid and electric vehicles. REEs are used in many defense applications, such as in components of jet engines, missile guidance systems, antimissile defense systems, satellites, and communication systems.


https://www.usgs.gov/publications/rare-earth-element-mineral-deposits-united-states

Keywords
gun rightsdonald trumpelon muskconservative politicsgun lawsbrian lovigconservative newsrightwing newsrightwing politicsconservative views
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy