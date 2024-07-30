US Sports Lacrosse Feat. Philadelphia Waterdogs vs. New York Atlas Highlights

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Presented on US Sports by CoachTube.
Featured course:
Power Yoga for Sports FULL Lacrosse Training Kit
by Gwen Lawrence
https://tinyurl.com/PowerYogaLacrosse
Whether you are a Coach, Trainer, Professional Athlete, Student Athlete, or Parent that wants to give their kid the extra edge.
This kit is a no-brainer easily a $1,500.00 value, Gwen’s services and advice is sought after from the world’s highest-level elite athletes.
Ask yourself what is the cost of:
Lost playing time
Fear of losing your place on the team
Cost of physical therapy
Mental and monetary cost of surgery
Mental drain of not playing
Learn more @ https://tinyurl.com/PowerYogaLacrosse
On today's show we have some invaluable training advice designed to keep you in the game from the great Gwen Lawrence and more heart pumping PLL action. Enjoy!
Video credit:
Philadelphia Waterdogs vs. New York Atlas Full Game Highlights
An Eastern Conference showdown. The New York Atlas can clinch a playoff spot with a win. Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Waterdogs are fighting to keep their playoff hopes alive.
🎟 TICKETS: https://tinyurl.com/PLLTickets
🛍️ SHOP: https://amzn.to/4d4onG2
📲 PLL APP: https://apple.co/3zEgxUI
🕹 FANTASY LACROSSE: https://apple.co/3zEgxUI
The Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk, Music, & Fun!
US Sports Radio