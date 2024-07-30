BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
US Sports Lacrosse Feat. Philadelphia Waterdogs vs. New York Atlas Highlights
US Sports Radio
US Sports Radio
9 months ago

Presented on US Sports by CoachTube.

Featured course:

Power Yoga for Sports FULL Lacrosse Training Kit

by Gwen Lawrence

https://tinyurl.com/PowerYogaLacrosse

Whether you are a Coach, Trainer, Professional Athlete, Student Athlete, or Parent that wants to give their kid the extra edge.


This kit is a no-brainer easily a $1,500.00 value, Gwen’s services and advice is sought after from the world’s highest-level elite athletes.


Ask yourself what is the cost of:


Lost playing time

Fear of losing your place on the team

Cost of physical therapy

Mental and monetary cost of surgery

Mental drain of not playing

Learn more @ https://tinyurl.com/PowerYogaLacrosse


On today's show we have some invaluable training advice designed to keep you in the game from the great Gwen Lawrence and more heart pumping PLL action. Enjoy!


Video credit:

Philadelphia Waterdogs vs. New York Atlas Full Game Highlights

An Eastern Conference showdown. The New York Atlas can clinch a playoff spot with a win. Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Waterdogs are fighting to keep their playoff hopes alive.


🎟 TICKETS: https://tinyurl.com/PLLTickets

🛍️ SHOP: https://amzn.to/4d4onG2

📲 PLL APP: https://apple.co/3zEgxUI

🕹 FANTASY LACROSSE: https://apple.co/3zEgxUI


The Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk, Music, & Fun!

US Sports Radio

https://tinyurl.com/USSportsRadioToday042224

