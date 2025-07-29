RUSSIA Brutally Attacked NATO Base in 'PRILUKI' & Wiped OUT $12 Million US Chopper UH-60 Black Hawk

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Meanwhile, while Donald Trump continues to weaken Europe, Russia has launched another massive missile strike on Ukraine. So, on the night of July 28, independent monitoring services recorded dozens of powerful explosions in the southern, central, and western regions of Ukraine. At the same time, it is worth noting that most of the Russian missiles and kamikaze drones have rained down on military airfields in Western Ukraine again..............................................................................................................................................
