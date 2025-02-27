17 Signs That America’s Long Economic Slide Threatens to Become an Economic Avalanche

Four years of massive economic challenges spurred by Covid, then by the Biden-Harris regime have set the stage for a tough road ahead. We fully believe and endorse President Donald Trump's economic plan for America, but let's not be so naive as to think that it's going to be a piece of cake. There's a lot of work to do and a RINO-controlled Congress is trying its best to keep the status quo going.





I note this because invariably there will be those who take the facts listed below and claim that it's somehow fearmongering. These are facts, and while I don't necessarily agree with all of Michael Snyder's conclusions, the facts are indisputable. We can trust President Trump and his team to do what's best while still acknowledging the massive hole they inherited.





