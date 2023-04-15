The establishment's demonization of cash is gaining steam | Tulsi Gabbard

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
So in Europe, you go to jail if you spend your on money, over $1000. Is this coming to the USA?
Biden Admin aims to implement a central bank digital currency (CBDC) to bring about a cashless society, allowing them to track everything we purchase & control our money.
Gov's “FedNow” system is needed first step to achieve their dream of cashless society. This needs to be stopped at its inception, or it will be too late.