Senator Janae Shamp Always ready to deliver. After the Press Conference

Directly After the Press conference from today Mr. Ray Stern and Mr. Howard "Howie" Fischer took on a face to face interview with AZ Senator Janae Shamp bc she's Always ready to speak and help the state. I had the chance to record all three journalists including myself. They are seasoned writers and reporters. It was great to be respected among those who are carrying the torch of journalism. Here is the segment. George Nemeh

Arizona State Legislature

Date: Monday, March 11, 2024

Republican State Lawmakers Discuss Next Steps for Legislation

to Secure Arizona's Southern Border & Protect Arizonans From Crime

PHOENIX, ARIZONA— Members of the media are invited to join Senate and House Republicans at a press

conference Monday to highlight the remaining border-related bills this session that are continuing their journey

to the Governor's desk and to Arizona voters on the November ballot.

Speakers will take relevant questions at the conclusion of their remarks.

MAAP Real Talk Show Copyright 2024

Producer George Nemeh

