Rare footage of the Russian Terminator tank support vehicle's combat performance was made available to Sputnik
The Terminator is performing well in combat operations, a soldier of the Russian Armed Forces' Yug Battlegroup — a gunner-operator with the call sign “Stolin” — told Sputnik.
"We're safe, the vehicle is safe. It’s quite survivable," he noted.