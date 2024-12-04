❗️18+ Warning Graphic - a truck full of Turkish backed militants in Syria

18+ Warning Graphic content - A truck full of Turkish backed militants in Syria - phone recovered, uploaded by SAA

Video from the phone recovered after, uploaded by SAA.?

Adding after better description: A first-person view of a homemade jihadist armored vehicle that was ambushed by Syrian troops.

It seems that all the militants were destroyed. Some of those who did not manage to get out were in the troop compartment, others near the cabin.

The last frames show that the armored vehicle is being finished off with a heavy machine gun or autocannon.

Original titled where found:

A truck full of Turkish-backed terrorists being sent to meet their god in Syria.

