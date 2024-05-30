Jeffrey Sachs: The Untold History of the Cold War, CIA Coups Around the World, and COVID's Origin

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tucker Carlson
May 28, 2024
Professor Jeffrey Sachs is the President of the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network and Director of the Center for Sustainable Development at Columbia University. He is the author of many best selling books, including The End of Poverty and The Ages of Globalization. Here he is with probably the smartest and most accurate assessment of the Ukraine war, and American foreign policy more broadly, ever caught on tape.
#TuckerCarlson #JeffreySachs #Russia #VladimirPutin #Ukriane #war #JoeBiden #KGB #CIA #politics #news #politicalstrategy #China #DrFauci #history
Chapters:
0:00:00 Intro
0:20:17 Why did America push for Ukraine to Join NATO?
0:58:34 What is a Neocon?
1:25:28 Regime Change Never Works
1:36:27 Who Blew up the Nord Stream Pipeline?
2:01:45 COVID Origins
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JS-3QssVPeg