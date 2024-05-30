BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Jeffrey Sachs: The Untold History of the Cold War, CIA Coups Around the World, and COVID's Origin
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
101 views • 11 months ago

Tucker Carlson


May 28, 2024


Professor Jeffrey Sachs is the President of the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network and Director of the Center for Sustainable Development at Columbia University. He is the author of many best selling books, including The End of Poverty and The Ages of Globalization. Here he is with probably the smartest and most accurate assessment of the Ukraine war, and American foreign policy more broadly, ever caught on tape.


Watch more here: https://watchtcn.co/49CDF2t


Subscribe to the new Tucker Carlson Network channel for more exclusive content:


 / @tcnetwork


Follow Tucker on X: https://x.com/TuckerCarlson


Text “TUCKER” to 44055 for exclusive updates.


#TuckerCarlson #JeffreySachs #Russia #VladimirPutin #Ukriane #war #JoeBiden #KGB #CIA #politics #news #politicalstrategy #China #DrFauci #history


Chapters:

0:00:00 Intro

0:20:17 Why did America push for Ukraine to Join NATO?

0:58:34 What is a Neocon?

1:25:28 Regime Change Never Works

1:36:27 Who Blew up the Nord Stream Pipeline?

2:01:45 COVID Origins


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JS-3QssVPeg

Keywords
ciatucker carlsonunwarworldwideukrainenatoneoconregime changecold warcoupsnord stream pipelinecovid originsblew upjeffrey sachssustainable development solutionsamerican foreign policy
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy