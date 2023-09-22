Prophetic Warnings: 3 Visions of Jesu

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Copyright © Elizabeth Marie
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/prophetic-warnings-3-visions-of-jesus/
Prophetess Elizabeth writes, "Many years ago, I had this wonderful vision of JESUS, and since then, The LORD has brought it back to me over, and over again: I saw JESUS on a very large ROCK, out in the middle of an ocean with turbulent waves."