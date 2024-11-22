If You Can't Beat 'Em, ATACMS! - New World Next Week

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/nwnw572/
This week on the New World Next Week: Ukraine crosses Russia's nuclear retaliation line with Western missile strikes; Trump signals a national emergency to start a mass deportation; and the Australian government opens the door to digital ID with an under-16 social media ban.
ARE YOU LOOKING FOR SHOW NOTES WITH LINKS TO ALL OF THE ARTICLES, VIDEOS AND WEBSITES MENTIONED? HOW ABOUT COMMENTS? THEY’RE AT THE CORBETT REPORT WEBSITE! JUST FOLLOW THE “SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS” LINK ABOVE TO GO THERE DIRECTLY.