5 States to Sue Pfizer, UN Declares War on Free Speech & Americans Share What Patriotism Means to Them

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Listen to the most recent episode of my podcast: 5 States to Sue Pfizer, UN Declares War on Free Speech & Americans Share What Patriotism Means... https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/loki-luck-3/episodes/5-States-to-Sue-Pfizer--UN-Declares-War-on-Free-Speech--Americans-Share-What-Patriotism-Means-e2ll73b
#July4 #SuePfizer #FreeSpeech #Nullification2024 #DemoniacResistance