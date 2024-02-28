THE AMERICAN JOURNAL [FULL] Wednesday 2/28/24 • Trump Wins Sixth Straight State By 40 Points

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
TRUMP WINS SIXTH STRAIGHT STATE BY 40 POINTS
Donald Trump is on his way to easily locking up the GOP nomination and taking on Sleepy Joe Biden once again.
Watch and share this exclusive show!
• Follow @RealAlexJones on X
• https://www.givesendgo.com/savealex
• JonesCrowder.com
*** RonGibsonChannel SUPPORT AND CHANNEL LINKS IN ONE PLACE ***
Please Help Support And Share On All Of Your Social Media
https://bio.link/rongibsonchannel
*** Direct Full Show Links - VIDEO or MP3 ***
https://allmylinks.com/rongibsonchannel
INFOWARS LINKS
• https://www.InfowarsStore.com
• https://www.PrepareToday.com
#news #infowars #politics #AlexJones #RonGibson